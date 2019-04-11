Local

Playground of Dreams is closed. Here’s why it won’t be open for another month

Get a sneak peek at the installation of the a lighthouse during the construction of the new Playgrounds of Dreams in Kennewick's Columbia Park.
The Toyota of Tri-Cities Playground of Dreams is closed until late May while workers complete a $1 million update to the popular Columbia Park feature with new toys and equipment.

The city of Kennewick removed the original wood playground after 19 years of weather and heavy use took its toll.

It debuted the first phase of the updated version last fall and completing the second phase in time to unveil it for Memorial Day, May 27.

The new version is more durable, complies with modern safety standards and includes features that accommodate children with physical and other disabilities.

Kennewick's new Playground of Dreams will feature a zip track with a special chair to accommodate visitors with disabilities.

Memorial pickets from the original structure are available at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex during business hours.

Toyota of Tri-Cities secured naming rights for the playground with at $450,000 contribution to the project.

Other supporters include Tri-Cities Water Follies, which provided $75,000, and the city, which provided $325,000. There is $117,000 left to raise.

For information or to to donate, visit Go2Kennewick.com/PlaygroundOfDreams.

Toyota of Tri-Cities secured naming rights to the Columbia Park Playground of Dreams with a $450,000 contribution to the $1.25 million rebuild. The first phase of the rebuilt playground opened last fall.

