Local

Slippery delivery for kids fishing day

Trout delivery for 21st annual Kids Fishing Day

Ken Johanning, organizer of Kids! Fishing Day, shares details about the upcoming two-day event being held at the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick. By
Up Next
Ken Johanning, organizer of Kids! Fishing Day, shares details about the upcoming two-day event being held at the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick. By

Kyle Huwe, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife employee, helps Jeff Morris, right, a client of The ARC of Tri-Cities, release a jumbo trout Wednesday into the Columbia Park pond in Kennewick.

About 6,000 fish were stocked for the two-day 21st annual Kids! Fishing Day, said event organizer Ken Johanning.

Fish release derby.jpg
Kyle Huwe, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife employee, helps Jeff Morris, right, a client of The ARC of Tri-Cities, release a jumbo trout Wednesday into the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick. About 6,000 fish were stocked for the two-day 21st annual Kids! Fishing Day, said event organizer Ken Johanning. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Children 5 to 14 can register at bit.ly/pondfishing2017 by searching for “fishing.” Online registration closes by noon April 19.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

  Comments  

Read Next

You have the wrong idea about needle exchanges, says top Tri-Cities health officer

Local

You have the wrong idea about needle exchanges, says top Tri-Cities health officer

Benton Franklin Health District releases statement supporting needle, syringe exchanges to save lives of illegal opioid and drug users by helping fight HIV, AIDS, Hepatitis C. Pasco exchange moved to Kennewick.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Crime

74-year-old man shot by officer was on the ground for 48 minutes until SWAT could get close

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service