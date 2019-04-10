Slippery delivery for kids fishing day

Trout delivery for 21st annual Kids Fishing Day
Ken Johanning, organizer of Kids! Fishing Day, shares details about the upcoming two-day event being held at the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick.
Kyle Huwe, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife employee, helps Jeff Morris, right, a client of The ARC of Tri-Cities, release a jumbo trout Wednesday into the Columbia Park pond in Kennewick.
About 6,000 fish were stocked for the two-day 21st annual Kids! Fishing Day, said event organizer Ken Johanning.
Kyle Huwe, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife employee, helps Jeff Morris, right, a client of The ARC of Tri-Cities, release a jumbo trout Wednesday into the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick. About 6,000 fish were stocked for the two-day 21st annual Kids! Fishing Day, said event organizer Ken Johanning.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Children 5 to 14 can register at
bit.ly/pondfishing2017 by searching for “fishing.” Online registration closes by noon April 19.
