Slippery delivery for kids fishing day

Trout delivery for 21st annual Kids Fishing Day Ken Johanning, organizer of Kids! Fishing Day, shares details about the upcoming two-day event being held at the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ken Johanning, organizer of Kids! Fishing Day, shares details about the upcoming two-day event being held at the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick.

Kyle Huwe, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife employee, helps Jeff Morris, right, a client of The ARC of Tri-Cities, release a jumbo trout Wednesday into the Columbia Park pond in Kennewick.

About 6,000 fish were stocked for the two-day 21st annual Kids! Fishing Day, said event organizer Ken Johanning.

Kyle Huwe, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife employee, helps Jeff Morris, right, a client of The ARC of Tri-Cities, release a jumbo trout Wednesday into the Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick. About 6,000 fish were stocked for the two-day 21st annual Kids! Fishing Day, said event organizer Ken Johanning. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Children 5 to 14 can register at bit.ly/pondfishing2017 by searching for “fishing.” Online registration closes by noon April 19.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video