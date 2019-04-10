Mother and teen daughter hit by SUV while crossing Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick

Officers investigate an accident on Clearwater Avenue Two people were seriously hurt after they were hit crossing Clearwater Avenue. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two people were seriously hurt after they were hit crossing Clearwater Avenue. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

A mother and her teenage daughter were racing across the street to catch a bus when they were hit by a vehicle on Clearwater Avenue Wednesday.

The pair were leaving McDonald’s on the corner of Colorado Street shortly before noon when they darted into traffic. They were trying to reach the bus stop on the other side of the street ahead of the approaching bus, said Kennewick Sgt. Matt Newton. One westbound driver spotted them, but another didn’t see them in time.

Medics initially reported the two were seriously hurt, but Newton said it does not appear that their injuries are life threatening. They were both conscious when they were taken to local hospitals.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.





Police closed westbound Clearwater Avenue while they investigated between Columbia Center Boulevard and Van Buren Street.

