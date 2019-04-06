Firefighters work to put out house fire in Richland

Firefighters work to put out a house fire in Richland Firefighter work to put out a house fire in Richland at Chadwick Street and Lethbridge Avenue on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighter work to put out a house fire in Richland at Chadwick Street and Lethbridge Avenue on Saturday.

Fire crews arrived to find the garage of a house engulfed in flames at Chadwick Street and Lethbridge Avenue in Richland on Saturday.

Firefighters were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Officials are not sure how the fire started.

Two people were in their home and were able to get out safely with their dog. However, two cats were not immediately located.

Fire officials said Saturday afternoon that there was extensive smoke damage in the garage and parts of the home.

For more information, watch the video at https://www.tri-cityherald.com/news/local/video.