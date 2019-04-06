Local

Firefighters work to put out house fire in Richland

Firefighters work to put out a house fire in Richland

Firefighter work to put out a house fire in Richland at Chadwick Street and Lethbridge Avenue on Saturday. By
Up Next
Firefighter work to put out a house fire in Richland at Chadwick Street and Lethbridge Avenue on Saturday. By
Richland

Fire crews arrived to find the garage of a house engulfed in flames at Chadwick Street and Lethbridge Avenue in Richland on Saturday.

Firefighters were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Officials are not sure how the fire started.

Two people were in their home and were able to get out safely with their dog. However, two cats were not immediately located.

Fire officials said Saturday afternoon that there was extensive smoke damage in the garage and parts of the home.

For more information, watch the video at https://www.tri-cityherald.com/news/local/video.

  Comments  

Read Next

They hoped families were moving into the new duplexes. But it was a farm worker labor camp
Video media Created with Sketch.

Local

They hoped families were moving into the new duplexes. But it was a farm worker labor camp

A Benton City, Washington, neighborhood is alarmed by a labor camp that could house up to 270 farm workers. The first of 15 barracks-like duplexes approved by county planners opened at La Buena Vida Estates.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Hanford

Leading scientist on effects of radiation will speak at WSU Tri-Cities

Crime

They gave Circle K employee cash for gas and groceries. Police say she pocketed $16,800

Latest News

Washington state raises smoking age to 21

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service