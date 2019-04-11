Thinking about an electric car? Drivers will answer questions and show off their cars

Here’s what you need to know about electric vehicles The United States has one of the largest electric vehicle fleets in the world. This video breaks down all the numbers on EVs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The United States has one of the largest electric vehicle fleets in the world. This video breaks down all the numbers on EVs.

Electric cars will be displayed and questions answered at an Earth Day event April 19 at the Southridge fast-charging station in Kennewick.

Plug-in electric vehicles will be on display.

Participants can learn from electric car drivers and utility staff how they operate, what it is like to drive them and where to find public charging stations.

The event is organized by Energy Northwest and the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Transportation Alliance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Southridge charging station is at 2910 Southridge Blvd., and the event will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.