Thinking about an electric car? Drivers will answer questions and show off their cars
Here’s what you need to know about electric vehicles
Electric cars will be displayed and questions answered at an Earth Day event April 19 at the Southridge fast-charging station in Kennewick.
Plug-in electric vehicles will be on display.
Participants can learn from electric car drivers and utility staff how they operate, what it is like to drive them and where to find public charging stations.
The event is organized by Energy Northwest and the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Transportation Alliance.
The Southridge charging station is at 2910 Southridge Blvd., and the event will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
