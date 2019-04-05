Local

Lunch plans today? 13 food trucks are ready to serve you at Food Truck Friday

First Food Truck Friday

The first Food Truck Friday of the season kicked off with a busy start this morning. The good weather favorite will continue through the summer, every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring 6-8 food trucks per day. By
The first Food Truck Friday of the season kicked off with a busy start this morning. The good weather favorite will continue through the summer, every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring 6-8 food trucks per day. By

Thirteen food trucks will launch the 2019 Food Truck Friday season today at Pasco Farmers Market.

Food Truck Friday operates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will continue through June.

The kick-off celebration includes live music and face painting for kids.

Confirmed vendors for opening day include Swampy’s BBQ, Eat Hot Tamales, Don Taco, Ciao Wagon, Fresh Out the Box, Mami’s Spicy Cevice, Brother’s Cheese Steaks, Kona Ice, Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies.

The downtown market area is at South Fourth Avenue and West Columbia Street.

