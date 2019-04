Richland Firefighters partnered with Second Harvest to distribute 9,000-pounds of food to families in need outside of Chief Joseph Middle School on Thursday using their mobile market. Tri-City Herald

Richland Fire Community Outreach Program partnered with Second Harvest and Altrusa Mid-Columbia to distribute 8,000-pounds of food to families in need outside of Chief Joesph Middle School on Thursday using a mobile market. The annual event was free and no documents were needed to receive food.

Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com/videos