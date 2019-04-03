Local

Junior rangers in the making

Junior rangers in the making at Claybell Park

Becky Burghart, site manager for the Hanford location of Manhattan Project National Historical Park, welcomes families to Claybell Park in Richland on Wednesday for the free pop-up play days. By
Richland

Becky Burghart, site manager for the Hanford location of Manhattan Project National Historical Park, welcomed families to Claybell Park in Richland on Wednesday for the free pop-up play days.

Children have the chance to work toward getting their junior ranger patch from the National Park Service while learning about wildlife and join rangers on a nature hike.

There will be nine more pop-up play days starting June 19-Aug. 21.

