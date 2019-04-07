16 Tri-Cities restaurants flunk their health inspections

Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team released results for 51 food service inspections conducted the week of March 22-29.

Sixteen failed and 17 earned perfect scores on their inspections.

There are more than 1,000 retail food establishments in the Mid-Columbia. They are regularly scored on a 418-point scale for compliance with safe food handling practices.

Those receiving 25 or more of the more serious red violations on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are slated for follow-ups.

Red points are given for issues most likely to cause food-borne illness, including failure to maintain proper temperature control, lack of hand washing and handling food with bare hands.

Address questions and concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Bonefish Grill, 133 Gage Blvd., Richland, March 26, routine, (45 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Branding Iron, 213 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, March 28, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Carniceria La Cabana #3 (Deli), 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, March 27, routine, (50 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Chuck E. Cheese, 6340 W. Rio Grande Ave., Kennewick, March 26, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, lack of adequate hand wash facilities, improper cold holding, no thermometer.

Cinco De Mayo, 2100 N. Belfair St., Kennewick, March 26, routine, (105 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Doggie Style Gourmet #0188 (Cart), Cavalcade of Authors, West Richland, March 23, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities.

Famous Dave’s, 8110 Gage Blvd., Kennewick, March 28, routine, (140 red, 10 blue), March 29, first follow-up (40 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, improper cooking temperatures, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used. Follow-up: Lack of active managerial control, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Garibaldi Restaurant, 707 W. Court St., Pasco, March 27, routine, (100 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, improper shell stock ID or parasite destruction procedures, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, March 28, third follow-up, (90 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Red Lobster #640, 1120 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 25, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand wash facilities, shell stock tags not properly dated, improper cold holding.

Ridgeview Elementary School, 7001 W. 13th Ave., March 26, Kennewick, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

The Rock Wood Fired Pizza & Spirits, 4862 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, March 28, first follow-up, (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, bare hand contact.

Twigs Bistro And Martini Bar, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 26, routine, (80 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Vinny’s Bakery And Cafe, 1107 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 26, routine, (130 red, 0 blue), March 27, first follow-up, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding. Follow-up: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.

Restaurants not needing re-inspection

Albertsons, 690 Gage Blvd., Richland, March 28, routine, Bakery (0 red, 0 blue), Coffee (0 red, 0 blue), Deli, (5 red, 0 blue), Meat (0 red, 3 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)

Andy’s Coffee Break, 3330 W. Court St., Pasco, March 25, routine, (15 red, 3 blue)

Applebee’s, 5305 Road 68, Pasco, March 27, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Brookdale Meadow Springs, 770 W. Gage Blvd., Richland, March 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Bruchi’s, 1312 Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 27, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Buffalo Wild Wings, 8551 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, March 25, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Burger King, 7407 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, March 26, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)

Captain Gray Elementary School, 1102 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, March 28, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Carniceria La Cabana #3 (Commissary), 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, March 27, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Chinook Middle School, 4891 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick Routine, Mar. 26 (0 red, 0 blue)





Cinco De Mayo, 2100 N. Belfair St., Kennewick, March 29, first follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)





Don Taco (Mobile), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





El Rancho Alegre II, 364 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, March 28, routine, (5 red, 3 blue)

Fuerza Elementary School, 6011 W. 10th Place, Kennewick, March 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Garibaldi Restaurant, 707 W. Court St., Pasco, March 29, first follow-up, (5 red, 0 blue)

Garibaldi Restaurant (Lounge), 707 W. Court St., Pasco, March 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Hops N Drops, 4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, March 28, first follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Indian Cuisine Express, 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, March 25, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)

Kimo’s, 2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, March 26, routine, (10 red, 8 blue)

La Jalpita, 202 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 26, routine, (15 red, 0 blue), Commissary, (5 red, 5 blue)

Leona Libby Middle School, 3259 Belmont Blvd., West Richland, March 26, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Longfellow Elementary School, 300 N. Eighth Ave., Pasco, March 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Masala Indian Cuisine, 3321 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, March 28, second follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Skipper’s, 3307 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, March 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Starmoney’z Taco City (Mobile), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 22, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Sunset View Elementary School, 711 Center Parkway, Kennewick, March 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 27, first follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)





Vinny’s Bakery And Cafe (Commissary), 1107 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 26, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)





William Wiley Elementary School, 2820 S. Highland Blvd., West Richland, March 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Z Pizza, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, March 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)