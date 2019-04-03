Local

Sleepy drivers trigger two Franklin County highway crashes within minutes

Pasco, WA

A pair of sleepy drivers triggered two rush hour crashes within 20 minutes on Franklin County highways Tuesday.

Richard A. Zeman, 51, from Valrico, Fla., was the first person to nod off at 3:34 p.m. when he was driving his Dodge Durango east on Interstate 182 near 20th Avenue in Pasco. The SUV veered into the oncoming lane and hit a semi pulling a trailer heading west, the Washington State Patrol said.

Zeman was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. The semi’s driver, Jaspal Dhillon, 54, of Kent, was not hurt.

The Florida man was cited for second-degree negligent driving.

The crash caused slowdowns in the area.

The State Patrol said fatigue caused Sean E. Roby, 18, of Kahlotus, to veer off Highway 395 about a half mile south of Connell. His Cadillac Escalade rolled off of the road.

Roby was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He was cited for second-degree negligent driving.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  

Read Next

Is a cheaper Hanford cleanup possible? She says keep an open mind to these ideas
Video media Created with Sketch.

Hanford

Is a cheaper Hanford cleanup possible? She says keep an open mind to these ideas

Anne White, DOE leader for environmental cleanup, proposes less costly cleanup of radioactive waste at the Hanford, Wash., nuclear reservation. The Washington site is facing proposed budget cuts by the Trump administration.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Latest News

Death notices for April 3

Northwest Wine

Longtime Prosser farmer, winemaker dies

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service