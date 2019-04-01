Local

Don Thayer, former Gospel Mission leader and truck driver chaplain, dies

By Tri-City Herald Staff

April 01, 2019 06:35 PM

Don Thayer, left, shares a laugh with Chuck Hayes, a truck driver from Spokane. Thayer and his wife Liz created Compassion Center Association in 1998 to minister to truck drivers after their departure from the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission. Thayer died March 28 in Toppenish.
Don Thayer, a chaplain who ran the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission for 22 years before forming a nonprofit to minister to truck drivers, died March 28 at Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was 80. Born in Bath, Maine, he had lived in Pasco for 44 years.

Thayer and his wife, Liz, operated the Pasco mission until he resigned in a high-profile parting in 1998.

Thayer formed the Compassion Center two months after he left the mission, with a focus on ministering to truckers. The nonprofit dissolved in 2017, according to state records.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens is in charge of arrangements.

