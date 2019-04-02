Local

Drop off hazardous waste for free in Kennewick. Just in time for spring cleaning

By Tri-City Herald staff

Benton County will collect hazardous waste at the fairgrounds in Kennewick on Saturday.
Hazardous waste may be dropped off Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds starting at 9 a.m.

The event will continue until 3 p.m. or until full capacity is reached at the collection site at the fairgrounds at 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick.

Any resident of Benton County or the cities within the county may drop off household hazardous waste for free. Bring identification to show proof of residency.

Items accepted include paints, propane tanks, cleaners, less than 20 gallons of gasoline, yard chemicals, fertilizers, motor oils, antifreeze, acid of alkaline batteries, and fire extinguishers.

Among items not accepted are fluorescent bulbs and tubes, electronics, medicines, biohazards, tires, ammunition, asbestos, explosives and business waste.

For more information, email publicworks@co.benton.wa.us or call Benton County Solid Waste at 509-786-5611.

