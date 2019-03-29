Bad surprise coming in bills for some Franklin PUD customers

Franklin PUD customers should brace themselves for some high bills for March.
It’s not just the unusually cold weather that’s causing unusually high bills.
The severe winter weather and snow kept meter readers from making their rounds to read all meters in February.
Franklin PUD has eight meter readers who manually read about 30,000 meters each month.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Customers who didn’t get their meters checked last month were billed based on what they paid for February 2018, when the weather was milder.
Customers who were not billed enough for February will have the difference added to their March bills. Those bills should arrive through mid-April.
Customers who want to make payment arrangements may call the Franklin PUD customer service at 509-547-5591.
Comments