Looking for free spring break activities for kids? Richland has these events planned

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 29, 2019 12:22 PM

Students participate in a Junior Ranger program at the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Junior Ranger activities are planned in Richland city parks during spring break and the summer.
Students participate in a Junior Ranger program at the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Junior Ranger activities are planned in Richland city parks during spring break and the summer. Tri-City Herald File
Richland, WA

Kids can work toward a Junior Ranger patch from the National Park Service at free pop-up play days around Richland.

The first pop-up play day will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Claybell Park, 425 S. Broadmoor St.

Kids can learn about local wildlife from Tapteal Greenway volunteers, join rangers on a Junior Ranger nature hike and complete the first activity in the Junior Ranger Passport.

The program will continue at different Richland parks most Wednesdays from June 19 through Aug. 21.

The play days, led by the city of Richland Parks and Recreation and the Manhattan Project National Historical Park Hanford Unit, target kids ages 5 to 13 with activities that encourage exploring, learning and protecting parks.

