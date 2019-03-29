Looking for free spring break activities for kids? Richland has these events planned

Kids can work toward a Junior Ranger patch from the National Park Service at free pop-up play days around Richland.
The first pop-up play day will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Claybell Park, 425 S. Broadmoor St.
Kids can learn about local wildlife from Tapteal Greenway volunteers, join rangers on a Junior Ranger nature hike and complete the first activity in the Junior Ranger Passport.
The program will continue at different Richland parks most Wednesdays from June 19 through Aug. 21.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
The play days, led by the city of Richland Parks and Recreation and the Manhattan Project National Historical Park Hanford Unit, target kids ages 5 to 13 with activities that encourage exploring, learning and protecting parks.
Comments