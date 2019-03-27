Interested in helping injured birds? This Tri-City area meeting is for you

The Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education center in Pendleton took in 12 birds this past week, including a mourning dove and two red-tailed hawks that had been shot, and the center is looking for volunteers to help.
You can have the opportunity to assist the group with its work caring for wildlife, including transporting injured eagles, hawks and other birds from around the Mid-Columbia.
Blue Mountain will discuss information about volunteer opportunities at a meeting Saturday in Burbank at 1 p.m. at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 64 Maple Street.
Other volunteer opportunities include cleaning and refurbishing enclosures at the Pendleton center.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments