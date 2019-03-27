Local

Interested in helping injured birds? This Tri-City area meeting is for you

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 27, 2019 11:01 AM

Watch a bald eagle be released by Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation of Pendleton

An eagle found in a Richland backyard was released by Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation of Pendleton on Saturday at McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Burbank. The female needed a year of rehabilitation.
By
Up Next
An eagle found in a Richland backyard was released by Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation of Pendleton on Saturday at McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Burbank. The female needed a year of rehabilitation.
By
Pasco, WA

The Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education center in Pendleton took in 12 birds this past week, including a mourning dove and two red-tailed hawks that had been shot, and the center is looking for volunteers to help.

You can have the opportunity to assist the group with its work caring for wildlife, including transporting injured eagles, hawks and other birds from around the Mid-Columbia.

Blue Mountain will discuss information about volunteer opportunities at a meeting Saturday in Burbank at 1 p.m. at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 64 Maple Street.

Other volunteer opportunities include cleaning and refurbishing enclosures at the Pendleton center.

  Comments  