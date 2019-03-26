Kennewick eye doctor fined $8,000 after accusations of berating staff

A Kennewick eye doctor has agreed to pay a fine of $8,000 after the Washington state Department of Health accused him of insulting and belittling his staff.
The state agency also accused Dr. Charles C. Sung, the owner of Retina Laser Eye Center, of having employees assist with surgeries and other procedures despite lacking the proper credentials.
“These accusations are completely untrue,” he said in a statement to the Herald.
Sung’s disruptive behavior occurred between August 2015 and August 2016, and there have been no substantiated reports of similar incidents since then, the state said.
Its investigation concluded that he berated, belittled and insulted other health care providers on staff, sometimes in front of patients.
He used crude language and humiliated employees when he thought they were making a mistake, according to the Department of Health.
His overbearing and volatile behavior increased the potential for medical errors, placing patients at risk, it concluded.
In addition to paying a fine, Sung also agreed to undergo psychotherapy and consult regularly with a professional coach to address his behavior. He also will complete a professional boundaries course.
He has six months to develop a policy to promote a workplace environment free of intimidation and hostility and must allow the state agency to solicit feedback from his staff on improvements.
