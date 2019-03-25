Local

Spring cleaners can rejoice. Jammed garbage compactor is expected to reopen this week

By Wendy Culverwell

March 25, 2019 05:00 PM

A jammed compactor system at Waste Management’s Kennewick Transfer Station at 2627 S. Ely Street has forced a temporary closure of the facility while repairs are made. Company officials said the transfer station should re-open on March 27.
A jammed compactor system at Waste Management’s Kennewick Transfer Station at 2627 S. Ely Street has forced a temporary closure of the facility while repairs are made. Company officials said the transfer station should re-open on March 27. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
A jammed compactor system at Waste Management’s Kennewick Transfer Station at 2627 S. Ely Street has forced a temporary closure of the facility while repairs are made. Company officials said the transfer station should re-open on March 27. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

There’s good news for the spring cleaners in Kennewick.

Waste Management expects to reopen the Kennewick Transfer Station by Wednesday.

Operators were forced to close the garbage facility on Thursday when irrigation piping and grape vineyard wire jammed the compactor, said Gary Chittim, Waste Management’s communications director.

The material that gummed up the compactor was acceptable waste. It got stuck in the machinery through an accident of positioning within the flow of waste.

Chittim said workers are trying to remove the stuck material so they can repair the machine and reopen the station.

“We’re making progress,” he said.

The transfer station accepts waste from Waste Management customers. The trash is compacted and driven away by truck for disposal.

Waste Management trash
Piled garbage fills the bays at Waste Management’s Kennewick Transfer Station at 2627 S. Ely Street after a jammed compactor system forced a temporary closure of the facility while repairs are made. Company officials said the transfer station should re-open on March 27.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The closure comes as Tri-Citians begin to haul in yard waste and more as part of spring cleaning, though Chittim said there is never a good time for a transfer station to go down.

“Any time we have to have it closed is just a bad, bad thing,” he said.

The station is at 2627 S. Ely St.

In lieu of using the Kennewick station, Waste Management customers can take self-haul waste to Basin Disposal at 1721 Dietrich Road in Pasco this week.

Wendy Culverwell

Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.

  Comments  