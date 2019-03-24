9 fail the latest Tri-Cities restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 30 kitchens during the week of March 9-15.
Nine failed and 11 earned perfect scores.
The district inspects more than 1,000 retail food establishments, scrutinizing them on a 418-point scale for compliance with food safety regulations designed to prevent the spread of illness.
Those earning 25 or more “red” points on regular inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional visits.
Direct questions to 509-460-4205.
Past inspections are posted at the district’s re-launched web site: healthspace.com/Clients/Washington/Benton-Franklin/Web.nsf/home.xsp
Restaurants needing re-inspection
Kabob House, 2762 Duportail St., Richland, March 15, first follow-up to routine Feb. 22, (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No hot water at hand sink, improper hot holding, establishment not complying with required regulations.
Lee’s Tahitian Restaurant II, 2724 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 13, routine, (25 red, 15 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper cold holding, chemical containers not labeled.
Masala Indian Cuisine, 3321 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, March 13, first follow-up to routine Jan. 14, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Mr. Qwik’s Gas & Goodies , 2519 W. Court St., Pasco, March 13, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures, thermometer not being used.
Porter’s Real Barbecue, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 12, routine, (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper monitoring of overnight hot holding.
Sake Express, 2576 Queensgate Drive, Richland, March 15, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food not in good condition, room temperature storage, no digital thermometer present, consumer advisory lacks disclosure statement.
Sukarne (Deli), 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, March 14, second follow-up to routine Feb. 12, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Taqueria El Oso (Mobile), 104 S. Oregon Ave., Pasco, March 15, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, no hot water at hand sink, room temperature storage.
Winco Foods (Deli), 4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, March 13, first follow-up to routine Feb. 5 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Passed inspection
Antojitos Guatemaltecos, 222604 Game Farm Road, Kennewick, March 11, routine, (5 red, 8 blue)
BKG Enterprises DBA Sunrise Food Mart 2, 508 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, March 13, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Blackbird Espresso, 3210 Swallow Ave., Pasco, March 13, routine, (0 red, 13 blue)
Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 3700 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick, March 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Coffee Town Espresso, 4298 Van Giesen St., West Richland, March 15, first follow-up to routine Feb. 1 (0 red, 0 blue)
Corner Cafe/Go Bowl, 2799 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 13, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Daily Donuts, 1131 W. Court St., Pasco, March 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
El Buen Gusto, 602 Sixth St., Prosser, March 14, first follow-up to routine Jan. 30, (0 red, 0 blue)
Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick, March 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Just Joel’s, 1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, March 14, first follow-up to routine Feb. 14, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kindra Bistro And Cafe, 3300 Stevens Drive, Richland, March 15, second follow-up to routine Jan. 29, (0 red, 5 blue)
Lee’s Tahitian Restaurant II (Lounge), 2724 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Long Branch Bar-N-Grill, 230006 S. SR 397, Kennewick, March 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Safeway Store (Deli), 2825 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, March 13, first follow-up to routine Jan. 15, (0 red, 0 blue)
Sakura Restaurant, 130 Keene Road, Richland, March 13, third follow-up to routine Nov. 14, (0 red, 0 blue)
Shooters Sports Bar, 214711 E. SR 397, Kennewick, March 11, first follow-up to routine Feb. 8, (5 red, 0 blue)
Tip Pit BBQ (Caterer), 4033 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, March 15, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland, March 15, second follow-up to routine Feb. 7, (0 red, 0 blue)
Wok King, Inc. , 7011 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, March 13, second follow-up to routine Jan. 9, (0 red, 0 blue)
Xpress Mart of Pasco, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, March 13, routine, Deli (0 red, 3 blue), Store (35 red, 0 blue)
