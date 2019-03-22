Country music icon Trace Adkins will kick off the 2019 Pendleton Round-Up

Country music icon Trace Adkins will perform the Sept. 7 kick-off concert to the 2019 Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon.
Tickets are $46 to $150 and go on sale at 6:30 a.m., March 29, at pendletonroundup.com.
The Grammy-nominated artist has sold more than 11 million albums with hits such as “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Every Light In the House Is On” and “Just Fishin’.”
He recorded the hit “Hillbilly Bone” with Blake Shelton and is celebrated for his live performances of “Hot Mama,” “Ladies Love Country Boys” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.”
“I’m gonna bring a band and turn it up real loud and we’re gonna have a good time,” Adkins said in the announcement.
He joins a distinguished line of country music legends who have performed at the annual kick-off concerts.
Event managers are thrilled the Louisiana native is helping launch the week-long Round-Up, one of the world’s best-known cowboy events. It’s the second full week of September.
“Trace Adkins has a great combination of high-energy crowd pleasers and relatable ballads that will connect with many different folks,” Dave O’Neill, Round-Up president, said in a statement.
The Round-Up dates to 1910, the Happy Canyon pageant to 1916.
