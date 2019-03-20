Wrong-way driver blamed for Highway 395 wreck

A driver was confused Tuesday evening when he made a turn that sent him going down the wrong way on Highway 395, the Washington State Patrol said.
The initial police reports don’t indicate where James H. Brady, 77, of Pasco, made a wrong turn and started heading south in the northbound lanes in his Chevy Silverado pickup shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. His drive ended near the Court Street exit when he collided head-on with a Ben Franklin Transit Dial-a-Ride bus.
Brady was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be examined, the Washington State Patrol said. He was not hurt.
The driver and two passengers in the Dial-a-Ride bus were not hurt.
Brady was cited for second-degree negligent driving.
The crash closed a lane of the highway for about two hours.
