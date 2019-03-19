Goodwill construction work back on track

Crews from G2 Construction in Kennewick worked recently on the steel roofing for the new $3.1 million store and donation center for Goodwill Industries of the Columbia.
The new facility, being built at 345 S. Columbia Center Blvd., will provide shoppers with about 1,000 more square feet of space than the current location at 2905 W. Kennewick Ave.
About 275 people are working in the local Goodwill territory, along with 100 people with disabilities in job-training programs.
Recent winter weather stalled work for about three weeks, but superintendent Jason Richards of G2 Construction said they will be able to make up for the weather delay so the store opens as scheduled in September.
