Tri-Cities Cancer Center to provide information on colon cancer screening

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 19, 2019 04:13 PM

Kennewick, WA

People 50 or older are invited to a Tri-Cities Cancer Center event providing information on colorectal cancer screening options.

Different screening options will be discussed, and participants who qualify may receive a free test for at-home screening for colon cancer.

The event is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center wellness center at 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick.

Participants are asked to RSVP by calling 509-737-3427.

