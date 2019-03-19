Tri-Cities Cancer Center to provide information on colon cancer screening

People 50 or older are invited to a Tri-Cities Cancer Center event providing information on colorectal cancer screening options.
Different screening options will be discussed, and participants who qualify may receive a free test for at-home screening for colon cancer.
The event is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center wellness center at 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick.
Participants are asked to RSVP by calling 509-737-3427.
