It started with a car fire. Now, traffic is backed up on blue bridge

By Kristin M. Kraemer

March 18, 2019 12:49 PM

Traffic was backed up on the blue bridge Monday morning after a chain-reaction collision blocked lanes on Highway 395.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said the trouble started when a car caught fire about 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes on the Kennewick side of the bridge, near the double roundabout.

A Dodge Durango SUV then hit the back of a pickup truck. Then a motorcyclist hit the back end of the Durango.

No one was seriously injured, said Thorson. However, the wrecks have caused a traffic jam until troopers can clear the roadway.

