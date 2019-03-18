It started with a car fire. Now, traffic is backed up on blue bridge

Traffic was backed up on the blue bridge Monday morning after a chain-reaction collision blocked lanes on Highway 395.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said the trouble started when a car caught fire about 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes on the Kennewick side of the bridge, near the double roundabout.
A Dodge Durango SUV then hit the back of a pickup truck. Then a motorcyclist hit the back end of the Durango.
No one was seriously injured, said Thorson. However, the wrecks have caused a traffic jam until troopers can clear the roadway.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments