Car ends up inside Tri-Cities convenience store

No one was hurt when a Cadillac crashed through the front wall of a Kennewick convenience store about 1 p.m. Sunday.
The four-door car went over the concrete parking stop and through the brick wall and front window of the Minit-Mart at the Shell gas station at 27th Avenue and Olympia Street.
Shelves of merchandise were scattered and crushed as the car ended up alongside the cold drinks case.
Kennewick police said the driver pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake by mistake.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Police said the store near Yoke’s Fresh Market would reopen as soon as a structural evaluation confirmed it was safe for people to be in the building.
Comments