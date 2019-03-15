Local

Richland fair will focus on preparing for health care careers

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 15, 2019 10:10 AM

Nurses and doctors work together in an operating room during a surgical procedure at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Richland, WA

Students, their parents and other people interested in pursuing a career in health care can attend an Academic Advantage College and Career Fair on March 16.

The event will help students learn more about possible health care careers, provide advice on preparing for medical careers and give tips about admissions processes at universities and colleges.

Professionals from a range of medical specialties will speak at 9 a.m. and then participants can learn about internship and volunteer opportunities and speak to college and university admissions specialists.

More than $1,500 in scholarships and prizes will be give away in the event organized by Columbia Basin Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

The free event will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott at 480 Columbia Point Drive in Richland.

