1970s icon stopping in at Joker’s Comedy Club

A 1970s icon is stopping in at Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland.
Tickets for Jimmie Walker’s May 2 hourlong comedy show at the Wellsian Way club go on sale Friday for $25. They are available through brownpapertickets.com.
The comedian is best known for playing J.J. Evans, who was known for the catchphrase “Dyn-o-mite,” in the CBS sitcom “Good Times.” Along with Golden Globe nominations in 1975 and 1976, he was named Time Magazine’s comedian of the 1970s.
Since then he has appeared in several guest TV spots, hosted radio and made guest appearances.
