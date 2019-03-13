Kennewick doubles down on winery space. Here’s what’s in store for the next project

The Port of Kennewick is doubling the number of winery spaces at its urban revival project next to the Columbia River.
This week, the port awarded a $1.52 million contract to Kennewick-based Banlin Construction to build a second building at the Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village in the 400 block of East Columbia Drive, near the cable bridge.
The 2,568-square-foot building will have room for two tasting rooms. Designed by Meier Architecture and Engineering, it will be a wood-framed building with exposed trusses, stucco siding and stone wainscoting around the exterior.
The port is paying for the project with a $910,000 insurance settlement associated with the Jan. 11, 2017, collapse of a vacant port-owned building at 421 E. Columbia Drive, as well as port funds and a $200,000 commitment from the city of Kennewick.
In September, the port announced it had selected Gordon Estate Winery and Cave B Estate Winery as tenants.
The initial phase opened a year ago with winemakers Victor Palencia of Palencia Wine Col/Monarcha Winery and Bart Farbush of Bartholomew Winery as tenants. The origianl building houses wine production as well as tasting room space.
Banlin submitted the lowest of 10 bids for the second phase. It built the first phase as well.
