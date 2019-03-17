13 fail restaurant health inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team released results for 46 kitchen inspections conducted the week of March 2-8.
Thirteen failed and will be reinspected while 17 earned perfect scores.
The district regularly inspects the more than 1,000 establishments that serve food to the public in Benton and Franklin counties. Establishments are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for issues that can lead to the spread of food-borne illnesses.
Those receiving 25 or more “red” points for violations such as improper temperature control, lack of hand washing and bare-hand contact with food are slated for follow-ups, as are those that receive 10 or more points on subsequent inspections.
Contact the health district at 509-460-4205 for information.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
El Aguila, 939 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, March 4, second follow-up to routine Jan. 15 (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding, consumer advisory not complete.
El Paraiso, 913 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 5, routine, (80 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, hand sink blocked, raw meat contact surfaces improperly sanitized, improper cooling procedure.
Fat Olives, 255 Williams Blvd., Richland, March 7, second follow-up to routine Jan. 29 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Finley General Store , 214410 E. SR 397, Kennewick, March 8, routine, Deli (25 red, 5 blue), General Store (25 red, 0 blue)
Deli: No soap or paper towels at hand sink, no digital thermometer present, unapproved procedures. General store: No soap or paper towels at hand sink, no digital thermometer present, unapproved procedures.
Hops N Drops, 4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, March 4, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Kiko’s Tacos, 1014 S. Washington St., Kennewick, March 4, routine, (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Max Mart, 1400 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, March 6, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.
Metro Mart III, 520 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, March 8, first follow-up to routine Feb. 21 (25 red, 7 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Olive Garden, 1420 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, March 8, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, March 6, second follow-up to routine Feb. 6 (25 red, 3 blue)
Notes: No soap at hand sink, improper shell egg handling practices, improper cold holding.
Tacos Palomino Corp., 1515 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, March 4, second follow-up to routine Jan. 16 (35 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Taqueria El Tacoyote, 1623 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 6, routine, (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper produce washing, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Baymont Inn & Suites, 4220 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, March 5, first follow-up to routine Jan. 29 (0 red, 0 blue)
Best Western Inn At Horse Heaven, 259 Merlot Drive, Prosser, March 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Bruchi’s, 4303 Clemente Lane, Pasco, March 5, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 1002 S. Washington St., Kennewick, March 8, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 4410 W. 10th Ave, Kennewick, March 6, first follow-up to routine Jan. 24 (0 red, 0 blue)
Club 24, 2411 S. Union St., Kennewick, March 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave., Kennewick, March 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hampton Inn, 486 Bradley Blvd., Richland, March 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick High Deca Store, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, March 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, March 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Legacy High School, 202 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, March 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Little Randy’s Diner, 104 W. First Ave., Kennewick, March 5, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, March 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Prosser Heights Elementary School, 2008 Miller Ave., Prosser, March 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Ready And Out Restaurant, 1827 Wine Country Road, Prosser, March 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Roasters Coffee, 2000 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 4, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Roasters Coffee, 5215 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, March 4, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Shakey’s, 4525 Road 68, Pasco, March 5, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee , 7600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, March 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Sterling’s, 3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, March 5, second follow-up to routine Jan. 17 (0 red, 0 blue)
Stone Soup, 703 The Parkway, Richland, March 5, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Taco Bell, 2404 W. Court St., Pasco, March 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
The Rock Wood Fired Pizza & Spirits, 4862 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, March 4, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Towne Place Suites By Marriott, 591 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, March 5, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Tristin’s Heaven On The Go, 5405 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, March 4, routine, (20 red, 6 blue)
Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland, March 5, first follow-up to routine Feb. 7 (25 red, 0 blue)
Vista Elementary School, 1701 N. Young St., Kennewick, March 4, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)
Winco Foods, 101 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, March 7, routine, Bakery, (10 red, 5 blue), Deli (20 red, 0 blue), Meat (10 red, 0 blue), Pizza (0 red, 0 blue), Store (10 red, 0 blue)
Yoplicity Frozen Yogurt, 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, March 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
