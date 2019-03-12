Out of 58 applicants, Franklin PUD gets a new general manager

Scott Rhees was picked Tuesday to lead the Franklin Public Utility District effective April 1.
The PUD received 58 applications when it advertised for a new general manager.
Rhees will replace Tim Nies, who took a job in the fall as general manager of energy services and development for Energy Northwest in Richland.
Rhees most recently has been the vice president of transmission and utility relations for Cyrq Energy in Salt Lake City, Utah, developing renewable energy generation projects.
Rhees, a native of Utah, has worked in the energy industry for 40 years, including in the area of operations, transmission, generation development and public relations. Much of his experience has been with investor-owned utilities, including PacifiCorp of Portland.
The Franklin PUD believes his background will be helpful as the energy industry undergoes significant changes, it said in a statement.
Rhees also has a history of being active in community relations and economic development. He served as a past Chamber of Commerce president, and he and his wife currently serve on the Heber Valley Cowboy Poetry and Music Festival Board in Heber City, Utah.
The Franklin PUD Commission introduced a resolution naming Rhees at their board meeting Tuesday, but state law requires them to wait for their next meeting March 26 to adopt the resolution.
