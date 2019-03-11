Kennewick man on state ‘most wanted’ list for insurance fraud

The Washington state insurance commissioner has named a Kennewick man to his most wanted list after Paul Albarella failed to show up for a hearing in Franklin County Superior Court.
Albarella, 40, has been charged with attempted first-degree theft for allegedly filing a false insurance claim.
He bought an insurance policy for his 1996 Ford F250 pickup from Geico Secure Insurance Co. on April 19, 2016, according to court documents.
And the next month he made a claim on the policy for $8,038, saying his pickup had been in a crash shortly after midnight on May 14, 2016.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
The crash was at Keylock Storage, 3030 West Irving St., in Pasco.
However, an employee of Keylock Storage said one of its storage unit buildings had been damaged when it was hit by Albarella’s pickup on April 18, 2016, the day before he bought the insurance policy, according to court documents.
Storage company has video
Keylock Storage is seeking more than $8,500 for the damage repair.
The storage company provided video of the pickup running into one of its buildings on April 18, plus records of who went through its access gate on April 18 and May 14 that year, according to court documents.
Albarella entered an innocent plea in Franklin County Superior Court in November.
When he failed to show up for another court hearing in February, a bench warrant for his arrest was issued. Bail is set at $10,000.
Mike Kreidler, the Washington state insurance commissioner, says insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year.
He maintains a “most wanted list” of suspects in insurance fraud who fail to appear in court on criminal insurance fraud and theft charges.
Comments