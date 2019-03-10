Freezing rain is forecast for Tri-Cities

Rain forecast for the Tri-Cities on Monday night could turn into freezing rain after 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
It predicts a 70 percent chance of precipitation, with a tenth to a quarter inch falling Monday night.
A 90 percent chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday, with rain possibly mixed with freezing rain until 11 a.m.
Earlier forecasts said the precipitation might be mixed with some snow, but by Sunday the weather service no longer expected snow from the coming weather system.
The high Tuesday could reach the 40s for the first time since early February in the Tri-Cities.
The temperature could be as warm as 44 Tuesday, dropping back to highs of about 40 and 41 on Wednesday through Saturday, according to the weather service.
The low Sunday night in the Tri-Cities was predicted to be about 20, but then nighttime lows should warm to the mid and high 20s through Friday night.
Temperatures still will be colder than normal.
In a typical March highs increase from a normal of 53 at the start of the month to 63 at the end of the month. Normal lows start at 31 and increase to 39 by the end of the month, according to the weather service.
Warmer weather will mean melted snow. Residents are asked to make sure storm drains are clear of snow to help prevent street flooding.
