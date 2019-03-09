Local

Author will discuss the natural history of the Blue Mountains in Richland

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 09, 2019 04:13 PM

Richland, WA

Author Robert Carson will share his fascination with the creation and natural history of the Blue Mountains of eastern Oregon and Washington at a talk in Richland.

Carson, a geology professor emeritus from Whitman College in Walla Walla, is the author of the new coffee-table book “The Blues: Natural History of the Blue Mountains of Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington.”

He will speak at 7 p.m. March 12 in a lecture arranged by the Lake Lewis Chapter of the Ice Age Flood Institute at the Reach Museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail. A business meeting for the institute will be held 15 minutes before his talk.

  Comments  