Author will discuss the natural history of the Blue Mountains in Richland

Author Robert Carson will share his fascination with the creation and natural history of the Blue Mountains of eastern Oregon and Washington at a talk in Richland.
Carson, a geology professor emeritus from Whitman College in Walla Walla, is the author of the new coffee-table book “The Blues: Natural History of the Blue Mountains of Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington.”
He will speak at 7 p.m. March 12 in a lecture arranged by the Lake Lewis Chapter of the Ice Age Flood Institute at the Reach Museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail. A business meeting for the institute will be held 15 minutes before his talk.
