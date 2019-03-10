5 Tri-Cities restaurants fail health checks

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team released the results of 14 kitchen inspections conducted the week of Feb. 23-March 1.
Five failed and three earned perfect scores.
The team inspects more than 1,000 retail food establishments serving the public. Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale that covers safe food handling and preparation.
Those earning 25 or more of the more serious red violations on routine inspections receive additional visits, as do those that receive 10 or more on a follow-up.
Red points are violations that can lead to food-borne illness, such as improper temperature control and poor personal hygiene.
Past inspections are temporarily unavailable online but are normally available at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Contact the health district at 509-460-4205.
Restaurants needing re-inspection
2K Bakery, 335 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Feb. 28, first follow-up to routine Jan. 15 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Carmine’s, 525 W. First Ave., Kennewick, March 1, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Spice Things Up (Demo), Home & Garden Show, Pasco, March 1, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, no thermometer present.
Subway, 210 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Feb. 28, routine, (30 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing.
The Chicken Shack , 90 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, March 1, first follow-up to routine Feb. 12 (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooking temperatures.
Passing marks
Circle K, 1915 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 27, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 590 W. Gage Blvd., Richland, Feb. 27, routine, (5 red, 3 blue)
Grubbins (Caterer), Craft Brew & Bacon Festival, Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Parkade Bar & Grill, 207 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, March 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
S & S Hospitality, Inc. (Caterer), Craft Brew & Bacon Festival, Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Swampy’s BBQ (Caterer), Craft Brew & Bacon Festival, Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Thai Vintage, 614 Sixth St., Prosser, Feb. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Walgreens, 585 Gage Blvd., Richland, Feb. 27, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
