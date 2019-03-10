Local

5 Tri-Cities restaurants fail health checks

By Wendy Culverwell

March 10, 2019 02:29 PM

Tri-City restaurant food safety violations explained

Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities.
By
Up Next
Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities.
By

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team released the results of 14 kitchen inspections conducted the week of Feb. 23-March 1.

Five failed and three earned perfect scores.

The team inspects more than 1,000 retail food establishments serving the public. Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale that covers safe food handling and preparation.

Those earning 25 or more of the more serious red violations on routine inspections receive additional visits, as do those that receive 10 or more on a follow-up.

Red points are violations that can lead to food-borne illness, such as improper temperature control and poor personal hygiene.

Past inspections are temporarily unavailable online but are normally available at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.

Contact the health district at 509-460-4205.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

2K Bakery, 335 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Feb. 28, first follow-up to routine Jan. 15 (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Carmine’s, 525 W. First Ave., Kennewick, March 1, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.

Spice Things Up (Demo), Home & Garden Show, Pasco, March 1, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedure, no thermometer present.

Subway, 210 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Feb. 28, routine, (30 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing.

The Chicken Shack , 90 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, March 1, first follow-up to routine Feb. 12 (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooking temperatures.

Passing marks

Circle K, 1915 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 27, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Circle K, 590 W. Gage Blvd., Richland, Feb. 27, routine, (5 red, 3 blue)

Grubbins (Caterer), Craft Brew & Bacon Festival, Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

Parkade Bar & Grill, 207 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, March 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

S & S Hospitality, Inc. (Caterer), Craft Brew & Bacon Festival, Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Swampy’s BBQ (Caterer), Craft Brew & Bacon Festival, Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Thai Vintage, 614 Sixth St., Prosser, Feb. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Walgreens, 585 Gage Blvd., Richland, Feb. 27, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Wendy Culverwell

Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.

  Comments  