June divorce planned for Benton-Franklin human services

The Benton-Franklin Department of Human Services will formally split on June 30.
The Benton County commission voted Tuesday to formalize its Feb. 5 decision to terminate its partnership with Franklin County to run a joint human services department.
Human services contracts with organizations that support the homeless, veterans and other needy residents of the area.
The timing coincides with the 20 or so existing contracts that expire on or around that time.
Each county will have to create its own human services department and independently pursue grants, award contracts and ensure they’re being carried out properly.
The move comes amid deteriorating relations between the elected commissions of the two counties.
Tension has soared since January, when a Walla Walla County Superior Court jury ordered the two counties to pay $1.5 million in damages to Linda Robb, the former bicounty human services manager.
Robb sued for harassment and other mistreatment after she was fired by the two commissions on a 5-1 vote in 2015.
Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck, who cast the one no vote, publicly apologized to her shortly after the jury reached its verdict.
The Benton County commission moved to dissolve the bicounty human services department at its next meeting. Tuesday’s vote makes it official.
The two counties are still jointly operate the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and the Benton-Franklin Superior Court district. The latter can’t be dissolved without legislative approval.
