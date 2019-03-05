Investigation closed on Pasco welder’s death

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s says no foul play was involved in the the Feb. 1 death of a young Pasco welder.
David Jr. Contreras, 27, of Pasco, was found not breathing at his work site at J.R. Simplot in Burbank.
The coroner’s office ruled his death was an accidental fentanyl overdose.
The Washington Department of Labor and Industries earlier confirmed his death was not related to a workplace safety or health issue and that it was not investigating.
