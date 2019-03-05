100-plus year cold record broken for a 2nd day. Snow expected overnight

The Tri-Cities set a record for cold weather for a second day in a row Tuesday.
Temperatures will warm slightly Tuesday night as yet another snow storm is forecast for the area.
The National Weather Service estimates that about two to three inches of new accumulation are reasonable to expect.
A winter weather advisory has been issued from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday for most of the Mid-Columbia.
The National Weather Service puts the chance of snow at 90 percent after 10 p.m. Tuesday. One to three inches of snow are possible then.
The snow could continue Wednesday morning, turning to a wintery mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow after 10 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
New snow and sleet accumulation could come to one to two inches during the day Wednesday, with less than an inch of additional accumulation possible overnight Wednesday.
Students can check for school delays or closures at bit.ly/snowdelays.
No precipitation is forecast from Thursday through at least Monday, with most days expected to be sunny.
Record low temperature
The low Tuesday morning in Kennewick was 9 degrees, breaking the previous record low of 10 degrees set in 1955. Nearly complete records for the date have been kept for 135 years, or since 1884.
Pasco, which has less complete historical records, had a low of 0 on Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.
A new record of 5 degrees also was set Tuesday morning at the Hanford Meteorological station north of Richland. It beat the previous record of 6 degrees set in 1955.
The low Tuesday night should be warmer, with a low of 22 degrees forecast. Lows of about 22 to 23 degrees are forecast for the
Tri-Cities through at least Sunday night.
Highs will warm from the 20s to the 30s. The high may still be a degree below freezing on Wednesday, but then should hit about 35 or 36 degrees from Thursday through at least Monday.
Normal lows for the start of March in the Tri-Cities are about 31 degrees and normal highs are about 53 degrees.
