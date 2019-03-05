Local

Know a Tri-City teen who wants a summer job? The state is accepting applications

By Annette Cary

March 05, 2019 01:16 PM

Courtesy Department of Ecology
Richland, WA

Young Tri-City teens can make $12 a hour this summer picking up roadside trash for the Washington state Department of Ecology.

The agency is accepting applications through April 1 for 72 litter crew positions in Central Washington.

Applicants must be ages 14-17.

Teens will work up to 32 hours per week 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for crews based in different cities, including Richland and Sunnyside.

They will work either July 1 to July 23 or July 24 to Aug. 15.

School counselors have applications, and they also are available at bit.ly/EcologyTeenJob.

