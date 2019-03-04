Benton PUD offers new discount for veterans and active military

The Benton PUD is expanding its low-income discount to active military and veterans.
If they have an income of up to 225 percent of the federal poverty level, they are eligible for a 10 percent discount on their electric bill.
Discounts of 15 percent are available for active military and veterans with incomes up to 200 percent of the poverty level and 25 percent for those with incomes up to 150 percent of the poverty level.
The federal poverty level is $12,490 for single-person households; $16,910 for two-person households and $25,750 for four-person households.
The new discount program aligns with discounts already offered by the Benton Public Utility District to low-income senior and disabled customers.
To apply, customers must provide proof of current military service or proof of a discharge under honorable conditions. Income also must be verified.
Apply online at bentonpud.org or by calling 509-582-2175 in Kennewick or 509-786-1841 in Prosser.
