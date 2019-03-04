Ousted needle exchange opening new site. Kennewick businesses are hot

A controversial Tri-City syringe exchange will move to a Kennewick neighborhood that is just shedding its image as a homeless camping area.
Walla Walla-based Blue Mountain Heart to Heart will begin Friday conducting a weekly needle exchange clinic catering to illegal drug users at at 2628 W. Bruneau Place, near Vista Way and Highway 395.
Franklin County evicted Blue Mountain from county-owned offices in Pasco in February after it concluded the nonprofit had been dishonest about its exchange practices. Commissioner Brad Peck cast the deciding vote to boot the exchange, saying he was unhappy to learn it did not exchange syringes one for one.
The county gave Blue Mountain 15 days notice to vacate.
That alarmed a group of Tri-City addiction doctors, who moved immediately to buy a building to house the exchange, saying they didn’t want to see the community lose a service that’s proven to reduce transmission rates for HIV and Hepatitis C and handing out overdose medications.
Dr. Jeff Allgaier, found of Ideal Option, and his partner purchased the West Bruneau Avenue building for $145,000 in a deal that closed Feb. 22.
Allgaier apologized for the short notice to neighbors, saying the 15-day notice meant it had to move quickly.
Allgaier said he’d eventually like to see five syringe exchanges in the Tri-Cities and pledged to provide better notice for future locations
The property is about a block from River of Life Metropolitan Community Church, which became synonymous with homeless camping in 2016 when the church permitted nonprofits such as Dayspring Ministries to use its property for a soup kitchen, bathroom facility, emergency shelter and campground.
The soup kitchen remains in business, but camping was eliminated after the city of Kennewick adopted a sit-lie law to keep people from camping on neighboring sidewalks during business hours.
Kennewick neighbors stunned and fearful
Neighbors fear the syringe exchange will bring that back.
Dance studio owner Wendy Robbins said she was stunned to learn that after all the work to clean up the neighborhood, a clinic catering to lawbreakers is about to pop up.
She said she had too little information about exchanges to have an opinion about the clinic, but she fears a repeat of the homeless camp.
Her business fell off by half because young mothers and children were afraid of the people they saw in the parking lot. Robbins said business rebounded with the cleanup so she recently renewed her lease for five years.
Robbins said she was not contacted about the exchange and fears her business will suffer.
“This will bankrupt me,” she said.
There is little the city of Kennewick can do to stop the syringe exchange, said Lisa Beaton, the city attorney. Syringe exchanges are considered clinics, which are allowed under the area’s commercial zoning. Blue Mountain, a grant-funded nonprofit, is not require to secure a business license.
Allgaier said the Kennewick exchange will have features the Pasco one did not. It will have a uniformed police officer before, during and after exchange hours, as well as security on site seven days a week. There will be board-certified addiction doctors on the premises as well as mental and counseling professionals for exchangers who are ready to seek help with drug addiction.
Allgaier said he and his partners are personally funding the added cost.
Kennewick-based Ideal Option operates 24 alcohol- and drug-rehabilitation centers in 11 states.
City officials said they received little notice that the exchange would open.
“We were not happy with the notice w were given,” said Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg.
