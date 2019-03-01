Richland seeks comments on plan to increase electric rates by 8 percent

The Richland City Council will hold a hearing on a proposed 8 percent electric rate increase when it meets Tuesday.
The proposed rate hike is driven by an increase in the wholesale power rates paid by Richland Energy Services, including an increase in Bonneville Power Administration rates that will take effect in October.
The proposal goes to the council for a hearing and first reading on March 5 and returns on March 19 for a second reading and final approval. If approved, Richland’s new power rates will take effect June 1.
The March 5 session begins with a public “pre-meeting” workshop at 7 p.m. in the city annex, 975 George Washington Way, followed by a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers across the parking lot at 505 Swift Blvd.
Visit ci.richland.wa.us/agendas for meeting details.
