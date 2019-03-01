It was a slow week for restaurant inspections thanks to snow

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team was slowed by snow the week of Feb. 16-22, but visited 17 establishments.
Three failed and eight earned perfect scores on their health district evaluations.
The team regularly visits 1,000 retail food establishments that serve the public.
Routine inspections with 25 or more of the more serious red points incur a follow-up inspection. Those earning 10 or more on follow-ups receive additional visits.
Red points reflect more serious issues related to sanitation and temperature control that can contribute to food-borne illnesses, while blue points are for less serious issues.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Kabob House, 2762 Duportail St., Richland, Feb. 22, routine, (75 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer present, lack of consumer advisory for products sold raw or undercooked, unapproved procedures.
Kindra Bistro And Cafe, 3300 Stevens Drive, Richland, Feb. 22, first follow-up to routine Jan. 29 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Metro Mart III , 520 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 21, routine, (35 red, 17 blue)
Notes: Improper use of sinks, improper hot holding
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Dickey’s BBQ, 2522 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Feb. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Dutch Bros., 3 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 21, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Grubbins (Caterer), 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Hilton Home 2 Suites Hotel, 2861 Lincoln Landing, Richland, Feb. 22, first follow-up to routine Jan. 18 (0 red, 0 blue)
Meg’s Cafe, 3350 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 22, second follow-up to routine Jan. 22 (0 red, 0 blue)
Once Upon A Brew, 342 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 21, routine, (10 red, 6 blue)
Pik-A-Pop #8 (Store), 526 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Robert Frost Elementary School, 1915 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, Feb. 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
S&S Hospitality #001 (Caterer), 9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Shogun Teriyaki & Sushi, 760 Dalton St., Richland, Feb. 22, first follow-up to routine Jan. 29 (0 red, 0 blue)
Sky Market, 1935 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Feb. 22, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Swampy’s BBQ (Caterer), 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Feb. 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tease-N-Tan & Espresso, 316 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Feb. 22, routine, (0 red, 3 blue)
Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
