Snow keeps piling up. But is it a Tri-Cities record?

This may feel like the snowiest February ever in the Tri-Cities.

But it’s not, says the National Weather Service.

Data from Kennewick in 2019 shows that 24 inches of snow fell that February.

As of noon Wednesday, the gauge in the same location in Kennewick had measured a total of 19.6 inches of snow so far this month, according to the weather service.

Although the weather service has other gauges in the Tri-Cities, it recommended the Kennewick one for providing the best snow totals.

But Hanford set a snow record this month.

The Meteorological Station there recorded 21.6 inches of snow as of Tuesday. That beats the old record for February of 17 inches set in 1989.

Snowfall this month is also getting close to hitting the record for snowfall any month at Hanford since daily records began being kept during World War II.

The record for snowfall in a month is 23.4 inches in January 1950.

Snow-covered Rattlesnake Mountain provides a picturesque background recently for the Regional Veterans Memorial along the Columbia River in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. More snow is forecast until Thursday morning for the Mid-Columbia. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Forecast offers relief

More snow was forecast for the Tri-Cities overnight Wednesday.

The weather service predicted another one to three inches Wednesday night, followed by a slight chance of more snow from dawn to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Students can check for school delays and closures at bit.ly/snowdelays.

The Tri-Cities should get some relief from the snow, at least for several days, starting Thursday. The weather service is predicting sunshine from Thursday afternoon until at least Tuesday.

However, the early forecast calls for a chance of rain or snow on Wednesday.

Benton County posted this photo of snow drifts that had to be cleared in the Horse Heaven Hills. Many roads there remain closed. Courtesy Benton County

Crashes continued Wednesday

On Wednesday many Mid-Columbia school districts, including Kennewick and Pasco, started classes two hours late.

Prosser canceled classes and Richland started on time.

Only a dusting of snow fell overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but the snow started up again from 8 a.m. until about 10:30 a.m. The weather service measured just under an inch of new snow in the Tri-Cities.

The Washington State Patrol had investigated 36 crashes in the Tri-Cities area Wednesday morning by 10 a.m.

Trooper Chris Thorson reported on social media that he was driving 35 mph when he was passed by a car going 70 mph.

“Leading cause of crashes?? People driving too fast for the roadway conditions,” he posted.

Tri-City school districts canceled many after-school activities Wednesday evening, The Pasco School District postponed its VIP Day event Thursday morning at Robert Frost Elementary.

Meals on Wheels again was not able to deliver meals to home-bound seniors and its dining centers remained closed.

Law enforcement and other officials urged residents to check on their elderly or disabled neighbors.

Roads, highways still need clearing

Road crews continued to struggle with drifting snow in rural areas.

Just one lane was open in each direction on parts of Highway 12 Wednesday morning. Courtesy Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

The Washington state Department of Transportation closed Highway 221 from near Prosser to near Paterson on Wednesday until 2 p.m. because of blowing and drifting snow.

Highway 241 from just north of Sunnyside to Highway 24 also remained closed all day because of snow drifts.

Highway 12 in Walla Walla was open, but the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about 9 a.m. that just one lane in each direction was open in places.

“Very slow going . . . Travel is not advisable!” deputies posted.

Some rural Benton County roads that had been cleared and reopened early in the week have been closed again as snow has drifted over them. They include Webber Canyon, Sellards and Travis roads.