Some Tri-City schools start late Wednesday. More snow coming Wednesday night

Some schools were starting on a two-hour delay Wednesday as the Tri-Cities area continues to cope with snowy weather.
Only a dusting of fresh snow fell on much of the Tri-Cities overnight, but winds were building snow drifts across rural roads.
Richland School District planned to start on time, but with no morning session at the Tri-Tech Skills Center.
Kennewick and Pasco school districts and Delta High School announced two hour delays.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Prosser canceled school for the day.
Check bit.ly/snowdelays for the details on delays and closures across the Mid-Columbia.
More snow is forecast for the Tri-Cities, but the National Weather Service has dropped its estimate from four inches to possibly three inches of new snow Wednesday through Thursday morning.
A 30 percent chance was forecast for more snow falling by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
But most of the remainder of the predicted snowfall is expected Wednesday night. A 70 percent chance of snow was forecast for overnight.
The Tri-Cities should see sunny skies starting Thursday.
Just a 20 percent chance of snow is forecast between dawn and 10 a.m. Thursday and then no more precipitation is forecast through at least Tuesday.
Comments