Some Tri-City schools start late Wednesday. More snow coming Wednesday night

By Annette Cary

February 27, 2019 07:54 AM

Snow covered Rattlesnake Mountain provides a picturesque background recently for the Regional Veterans Memorial along the Columbia River in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. More snow is forecast through Thursday for the Mid-Columbia.
Kennewick, WA

Some schools were starting on a two-hour delay Wednesday as the Tri-Cities area continues to cope with snowy weather.

Only a dusting of fresh snow fell on much of the Tri-Cities overnight, but winds were building snow drifts across rural roads.

Richland School District planned to start on time, but with no morning session at the Tri-Tech Skills Center.

Kennewick and Pasco school districts and Delta High School announced two hour delays.

Prosser canceled school for the day.

Check bit.ly/snowdelays for the details on delays and closures across the Mid-Columbia.

BCSO drifting snow
Courtesy Benton County Sheriff Office

More snow is forecast for the Tri-Cities, but the National Weather Service has dropped its estimate from four inches to possibly three inches of new snow Wednesday through Thursday morning.

A 30 percent chance was forecast for more snow falling by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

But most of the remainder of the predicted snowfall is expected Wednesday night. A 70 percent chance of snow was forecast for overnight.

The Tri-Cities should see sunny skies starting Thursday.

Ample sunshine and clear skies following recent winter storms afford the opportunity to view the snow covered Tri-Cities landscape from above ground level.

Just a 20 percent chance of snow is forecast between dawn and 10 a.m. Thursday and then no more precipitation is forecast through at least Tuesday.

