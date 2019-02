Yet another winter weather advisory has been issued for the Tri-Cities.

This round, from Tuesday night through early Thursday morning, could dump four inches of fresh snow, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Monday’s storm laid down a slippery layer of ice and snow that closed most Tri-Cities schools, some libraries and food banks and sent cars and trucks careening off highways and streets.

More than 170 accidents were reported in two days, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 60 percent chance of snow Tuesday night in the Tri-Cities, but likely with less than an inch of accumulation.

The serious snowfall is expected to fall mostly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, with new snow accumulation of one to three inches possible.

More heavy snow is forecast for the Mid-Columbia from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Courtesy National Weather Service

Wednesday night another one to three inches of new snow is possible, according to the weather service. It puts the chance of snow at 80 percent.





Given those ranges, the weather service is estimating a possible total of about four inches.

Thursday the chance of snow drops to 40 percent.

Break from the snow

Then, the Tri-Cities should have a break.

No more precipitation, either rain or snow, is expected from Thursday night through at least Tuesday.

Law enforcement officers are asking people to stay off the roads during the coming round of snow, if possible.

SHARE COPY LINK Jason Tomlinson captured 24 hours of the Feb. 8-9 winter storm that created nearly 30-inch snow drifts at this home in the Horn Rapids housing development in Richland.

The Pasco Fire Department warned people to take breaks while shoveling snow to avoid overexertion that can trigger a heart attack.

It also asked residents of the Tri-Cities to help firefighters by keeping fire hydrants clear of snow and ready in case of a fire.

Dangerous driving conditions

The most recent snow and ice storm sent drivers sliding around the roads Monday and Tuesday, causing more than 170 wrecks and spin-outs, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP responded to 27 crashes in the Tri-Cities Tuesday morning, adding to the 144 the agency responded to Monday.

With compact snow and ice on the roads, and 18 degree temperatures, Trooper Chris Thorson said people need to reduce their speed as they travel on the slick roadways.

The state highways and interstates running through Benton and Franklin counties continue to rack up the most crashes for south-central Washington. Troopers went to nine crashes in Sunnyside, five in Walla Walla and two in Yakima.

The snow caused a different kind of problem on the rural roads of Benton County, as people try to drive on roads closed by snow.

Don’t ignore road closure signs, says the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said driving past closure signs makes it dangerous for both the drivers and the emergency crews trying to reach them.

“A common reason we are hearing is ‘My GPS told me to go this way.’ If your GPS device is telling you to travel through a road closed area, please find an alternate route,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Benton County was making progress clearing rural roads with the break in the snow Tuesday. Webber Canyon Road and Travis Road have reopened.

Highway 241 remained closed from just north of Sunnyside to Highway 241 because of snow drifts.

Washington state Department of Transportation crews were clearing snow Tuesday but high winds and more snow were expected Tuesday night. No estimate for when it could be reopened has been made.