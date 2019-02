Gayleen and Mark Cano of Kennewick embark through the shadows provided by Tuesday morning’s ample sunshine on a brisk outdoor adventure to hike snow covered Badger Mountain in Richland. The rejuvenating warmth from the sun helped little to offset the chilling winds arriving in the Tri-Cities from the north. One to two mores inches of snow is possible Wednesday, particularly between dawn and 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. It also predicts three to five inches of new snow Wednesday night, with another inch or two Thursday. Watch a drone video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald