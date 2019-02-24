More snow forecast as Tri-Cities digs out of weekend snowfall

A winter weather advisory will continue for the Tri-Cities into Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The Tri-Cities had an inch of snow overnight and into late morning Sunday, according to the weather service.
Snow continued to fall throughout the day, with some outlying areas of the Tr-Cities reporting as much as four inches accumulation to the weather service by about 5 p.m.
State transportation officials closed Highway 241 east of Sunnyside in both directions because blowing and drifting snow was causing visibility problems. It was expected to stay closed over night.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
The Richland library and community center closed for the day.
Some schools were already announcing some delayed starts for Monday morning.
Snow is expected to continue falling and blowing across the Mid-Columbia as the work week starts.
New snow accumulation of one to three inches is possible on Monday, followed by less than an inch on Tuesday, according to the weather service forecast.
Snow is possible on Wednesday in the Tri-Cities, but the chance drops to 30 percent.
AccuWeather puts the snowfall total for February in the Tri-Cities at 15.4 inches before the start of the latest storm. Normally the Tri-Cities has 4.3 inches for the entire winter season by the last week of February.
Comments