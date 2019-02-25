“Nick on the Rocks” professor to talk in Kennewick

Nick Zentner, of the television series “Nick on the Rocks,” will speak in Kennewick on Tuesday.
He will discuss the geology of Hells Canyon and the Ringold Formation, answering the question of whether Hells Canyon is deeper than the Grand Canyon yet half its age.
He also will discuss evidence found at White Bluffs to confirm the age of Hells Canyon.
Zentner, a professor of geology at Central Washington University, will speak at a meeting of the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society at the First Lutheran Church at Highway 395 and Yelm Street.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
