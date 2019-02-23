New lease on life in Burbank

Onlookers braved Saturday’s chilly weather to watch the release of a young female bald eagle, still with dark feathers on her head, by the Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center’s executive director Lynn Tompkins at McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Burbank. A Richland man found the bird in his backyard in January 2018. She needed more than a year of rehabilitation to return to the wild. A second eagle was not ready to be released Saturday. Watch the video at www.tricityherald.com/video. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald