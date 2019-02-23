New lease on life in Burbank

Onlookers braved Saturday’s chilly temperatures to watch the release of a young female bald eagle, still with dark feathers on her head, by the Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center’s executive director Lynn Tompkins at McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Burbank.
A Richland man found the large bird under a bush in his backyard in January 2018 and he called Blue Mountain Wildlife for help. She needed more than a year of rehabilitation to return to the wild. A second eagle was not ready to be released on Saturday.
Watch the video at www.tricityherald.com/videos.
