Here’s how much snow the Tri-Cities can expect in the next few days

Less than an inch of snow is expected to fall in the Tri-Cities through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
But the worst of a storm system that’s expected to linger over the Tri-Cities for several days may come in the early work week.
The weather service has issued a winter storm watch for the Tri-Cities through early Wednesday morning.
Snowfall may be light, but continuous, the weather service said.
New snow accumulation of one to two inches is possible on Monday, followed by less than an inch on Tuesday, according to the weather service.
It has increased its estimate of how likely snow is to fall in the Tri-Cities to 60 percent Sunday and Monday, dropping to 50 percent Tuesday.
More snow, possibly mixed with rain at times, could fall Wednesday and Thursday, according to the early forecast.
AccuWeather puts the snowfall total for February in the Tri-Cities at 15.4 inches. Normally the Tri-Cities has 4.3 inches for the entire winter season by the last week of February.
