BNSF investigating after cars carrying garbage go off the rails in Pasco

BNSF inspectors are working to determine why the wheels on two rail cars slipped off the tracks on a west bound train Friday.
The train was slowly pulling out of Pasco’s rail yard shortly before 9 p.m. when the cars went off the rails, BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas said. The cars, which were carrying garbage, stayed upright and nothing spilled.
The accident was contained to the rail yard and did not affect any nearby roads.
Cranes were brought in to lift the cars back onto the rails Saturday morning. BNSF employees were able to reroute other trains around the accident, Melonas said. Crews are repairing the tracks this morning.
